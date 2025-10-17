Unusually dry conditions stall turn of fall foliage

While the skies have been bright and blue, the ground remains dry leading to a slow down of the changing of fall leaves across Georgia.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says with the soil being so dry trees become stressed and prematurely drop their leaves.

The Georgia Forestry Commission monitors three areas: Northwest Georgia, North Central Georgia, and Northeast Georgia.

Northwest Georgia

Green remains the dominant color across the landscape, but the palette is beginning to shift as tree color fades and drop their leaves in stress from a lack of rainfall.

Blackgum, Sourwood, and Dogwood, which were prominent last week, have started to dull from their vibrant red and lose their leaves.

Red Maples are now accounting for most of the vivid red patches seen in the forest canopy.

Oak species have not yet developed much color and are beginning to shed leaves. Poplars are showing muted displays of light yellow or yellow-brown and are also dropping their leaves.

Based on current slow progression, peak colors are expected to arrive by the first of November.

The GFC recommends heading up to the top of Lookout Mountain, heading to Cloudland Canyon, or heading to Sunset Rock, Point Park, or Rock City.

North Central Georgia

Since last week, there has been a lot of progress in fall colors, especially at elevations above 3,000 feet.

Cool nights and bright sunny days are helping boost foliage development. Areas below 3,000 feet are still seeing minimal color.

Vivid reds can be found on sourwood, red maple, sumac, and dogwood. Trees such as yellow-poplar, eastern redbud, sycamore, sassafras, black walnut, and birch are offering a range of yellow hues, with birch showing the most striking yellow.

The highest elevations, including Brasstown Bald and other locales above 4,000 feet, are expected to reach peak color within the next 7–10 days, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. There should be excellent leaf-viewing opportunities coming up this weekend, especially at high-elevation spots including Lake Winfield Scott and Tate City.