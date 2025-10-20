University of Georgia enrollment for fall 2025 increases to nearly 44K students

Move-in day: August 16 for west campus and August 17 for central campus First day of classes: Monday August 21

ATHENS, GA — Enrollment at the University of Georgia has increased from last year, with a record number of students from the state of Georgia.

According to UGA officials, the total enrollment reached 43,888, which is an 1.7% increase from last year’s number. UGA officials say Georgians represent 83% of all undergraduate students.

“As UGA continues to rise in national prominence, we remain firmly committed to our core land-grant and sea-grant mission as Georgia’s flagship institution,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “We will always prioritize providing opportunities for talented students from across Georgia, while advancing research and public service that strengthen communities and address real-world challenges facing our state.”

Officials noted that the incoming first-year class totals includes 6,216 students, up 0.5%. The class represents 142 of 159 Georgia counties from 463 Georgia high schools.

Transfer enrollment includes 3,283 new students joining UGA this academic year.

“Among fall 2025 transfers, 93% are from Georgia, including increased enrollment for students from rural counties. New graduate student enrollment of 3,200 includes an increase in Georgia residents — 121 students — pursuing advanced degrees to build skills in the state’s fastest-growing industries,” UGA officials said.