UGA game times for upcoming football season announced

ATHENS, GA — Georgia fans can start making plans now for the upcoming football season.

Kick-off times were announced Thursday for five games.

The season opener against Marshall at Sanford Stadium will be at 3:30 p.m. and same for the week two match-up against Austin Peay State University.

Georgia’s first road game at Tennessee in week three is also a 3:30 p.m. kick-off.

Games later in the season against Florida at Georgia Tech will also be at 3:30 p.m.

You can hear all the games right here on your Home of the Dawgs, 95.5 WSB Radio.