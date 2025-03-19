UGA breaks records with historic number of applications for Class of 2029

By WSB Radio News Staff and Austin Eller

ATHENS, GA — The University of Georgia (UGA) has done it again, setting a new record with nearly 48,000 applications for the Class of 2029! With competition fiercer than ever, only 15,800 students secured a spot for the fall semester, making this one of the most selective admission cycles in school history.

For those who made the cut, the numbers speak volumes. The middle 50% of admitted students boast ACT scores between 30 and 34 and SAT scores ranging from 1300 to 1470. Their academic achievements are just as impressive, with an average GPA soaring above 4.08.

Bulldog Nation remains strong in Georgia, with 80% of admitted students hailing from within the state, while 20% come from across the country. And some students were simply born to be Bulldogs—literally. UGA revealed that 24 incoming freshmen share the name “Georgia.”

Applicants came from 154 of Georgia’s 159 counties, proving that the Bulldog spirit stretches to nearly every corner of the state. With a 33% acceptance rate, earning a spot in UGA’s Class of 2029 is no easy feat—but for those who made it, the journey to Athens begins now.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

