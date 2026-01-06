U-Haul study ranks Georgia among top states people are moving to

ATLANTA — When it comes to moving to a new state, Georgia ranks among the most popular, according to a new study from U-Haul.

The study says Georgia is ranked No. 10 in the nation for people moving to the state. During the study, U-Haul looked at the number of one-way movers in each state.

“We continue to find that life circumstances — marriage, children, a death in the family, college, jobs and other events — dictate the need for most moves,” said John “J.T.” Taylor, U-Haul International president. “But other factors can be important to people who are looking to change their surroundings. In-migration states are often appealing to those customers.”

The study found that “sunshine and warm weather” are appealing factors to the moving public, based on the top 10 growth states.

"Eight of the top 10 states enjoy a southern geography. Six are in the Southeast, including four of the top five," U-Haul officials said. The study also found that eight of the bottom 10 states are northern states.

The top five states people are moving out of are California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

More people moved to Texas than any other state last year, the study found. Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee follow Texas as prime destinations, U-Haul officials said.