Tyler Perry Studios president unexpectedly passes away

ATLANTA — Steve Mensch, the President and General Manager of Studio Operations at Tyler Perry Studios has died, according to WSBTV.

Studio representatives made a statement about Mensch’s sudden passing.

“We are incredibly saddened to by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch. Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years, and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as well send them our prayers.” — Tyler Perry Studios

Details were not released about Mensch’s death.



