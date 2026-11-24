Two metro Atlanta students headed to Oxford after earning prestigious Rhodes Scholarships

ATLANTA — Two students from metro Atlanta have been awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship, earning the opportunity to study at the University of Oxford in England next fall.

Bryson Handy of Lawrenceville and Atlanta native Aran Sonnad-Joshi are among 32 Americans selected as part of this year’s class of 100 Rhodes Scholars.

Handy is a graduate of Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County and currently attends George Washington University.

Sonnad-Joshi graduated from Atlanta’s Midtown High School and currently attends Harvard University. He described receiving the honor as “surreal.”

The two students were among 14 finalists from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.