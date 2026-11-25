Two men arrested after kidnapping victim slips notes to metro area businesses for help

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A kidnapping victim found a way to get help by slipping notes to employees at two Gwinnett County businesses, leading to 911 calls and the arrest of two men, according to police.

The first call came Nov. 20 from a business along Liddell Road, where employees told police a man had handed them a note saying he was being held against his will.

A second call came in afterward from a business on Brown Road when employees reported a man had come inside and told them he had been kidnapped, according to Gwinnett County police.

Officers responding to the calls realized they were dealing with the same kidnapping and found the victim, identified as Guillermo Gonzalez.

Police identified the suspects as 29-year-old Daniel Branch and 29-year-old Malcolm Hunter.

Investigators say Gonzalez was initially kidnapped in South Carolina and believe the abduction was tied to a money dispute involving a previous drug transaction.

Police also say the suspects had known Gonzalez for several years and had connections to Gwinnett County.

Gonzalez was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Branch and Hunter were charged with kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).