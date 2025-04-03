Two Georgia schools make it on Forbes’ “The New Ivies 2025” school list

ATLANTA, GA — While Ivy League schools face political assault and criticism by some employers, Forbes is out with its list of the “New Ivies” and Georgia Tech and Emory University are two of the 20 schools that make the cut.

These new Ivy League schools are outpacing the nation’s most elite schools in the eyes of employers right now.

Applicants have a one in seven chance, or less, to gain admission to one of the private new Ivies, and a 50% chance or less to enroll at one of the 10 mostly large public universities.