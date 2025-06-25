Two Georgia colleges named among most beautiful campuses in the U.S.

#2: Berry College: "This rural college in Mount Berry, Georgia holds a lofty record: It's the world's largest contiguous college campus, with more than 27,000 acres of fields, lakes, forests, and mountains. Berry makes prime use of its setting too, with numerous reflecting pools and fountains situated nearby its beautiful English Gothic-inspired buildings like the Ford Dining Hall, Ford Auditorium, and Mary Hall, made possible by the school's largest benefactor, Henry Ford," Travel & Leisure Magazine said. (PHOTO: Berry College)

Two Georgia colleges have earned national recognition for their picturesque campuses. In a recent ranking by Travel + Leisure, Berry College and the University of Georgia were highlighted for their scenic beauty and historic architecture.

Berry College, located near Rome, was ranked No. 2 overall. The publication praised its expansive grounds spanning thousands of acres of lakes, mountains, and Gothic-inspired buildings as key features that set it apart.

The University of Georgia in Athens also made the list, coming in at No. 27. UGA was recognized for its iconic Arch and the serene Founders Memorial Garden, both staples of the campus’s historic charm.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story