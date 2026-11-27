Two Georgia campaign aides killed in crash while traveling home for Thanksgiving

A Georgia state representative has suspended his runoff campaign through the weekend after two of his campaign aides were killed in a car crash while traveling home for Thanksgiving.

Berti Nagy and Blake Henley, who both attended Kennesaw State University, had been working on Republican state Rep. Mike Chokas’ runoff campaign for Georgia’s 151st House District.

Chokas said the two young men were on their way home to spend the holiday with their families when they were involved in the deadly crash.

In a social media post, their Alpha Tau Omega fraternity brothers said the two were “missed and loved by countless people,” adding, “Love and respect forever.”

Chokas has temporarily halted campaign activities, with his campaign saying, “Politics is not a priority at this time.”

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon also released a statement mourning their deaths.

“They were dedicated young men who gave their time and energy to serve others,” McKoon said.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns described their deaths as an “unimaginable loss, especially during a season meant to be spent surrounded by those we love.”

The location and cause of the crash have not been released.