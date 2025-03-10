Two Atlanta natives make Hollywood cut on new season of American Idol

ATLANTA — The latest season of American Idol is off to an emotional start, with two talented Atlanta natives earning their spot in Hollywood. Baylee Littrell, 21, and Slater Nalley, 17, both made it through auditions, showcasing their impressive musical abilities and unique stories.

Littrell, the son of Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell, impressed the judges with an original song about stepping out of his father’s shadow and finding his own path in music. His heartfelt performance earned him a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Nalley, a high school student, also performed an original song, one that moved the judges to tears. The 17-year-old dedicated his song to Carter Davis, the son of his teacher who was tragically murdered behind a Roswell Publix nine years ago. His emotional tribute resonated deeply with the judges, securing his place in the next round.

Both artists are now one step closer to making their dreams come true on the American Idol stage.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8pm ET

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story