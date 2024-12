Two Atlanta-based Delta flight attendants removed from flight for drinking alcohol, officials say

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta-based Delta Airlines flight attendants were removed from a flight for drinking, according to officials.

The two flight attendants took a breathalyzer test in Amsterdam and they failed the test.

They were scheduled to fly back to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Friday, Nov. 29, according to officials.

Airline personnel are prohibited from drinking alcohol 10 hours before a flight.