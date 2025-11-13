Two Atlanta-based companies rank in Forbes’ list of most trusted companies

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta-based companies rank in the top ten of Forbes’ list of the 300 most trusted companies.

Chick-fil-A and Delta Air Lines score high on the analysis from Forbes, which looks at businesses with at least a thousand employees.

“The primary pillars are financial performance, customer ratings, employee ratings, and then, things like media portrayal, and employee longevity,” Forbes’ Alan Schwarz says.

He acknowledges that an airline making the top 10 might surprise some people.

“Travelers are not huge fans of airlines when their flight is delayed or whatever,” Schwarz says. “But, that’s how people get around the country. The airlines do get you there.”

The grades are based on trust with employees, customers, investors, and the wider business community.

Schwarz reports that Nvidia comes out on top, followed by Amazon and Netflix. Others in the top 10: American Express, Morgan Stanley, Publix supermarkets, Bank of America, and Marriott.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell and Graham Carroll contributed to this story.