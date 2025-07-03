Twin brothers bringing iconic ‘Randy’s Donuts’ to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Twin Georgia brothers Alvin and Calvin Waters are set to make history Thursday by bringing the iconic Randy’s Donuts franchise to Atlanta, the first franchise location to open on the East Coast.

The soft opening will be held Thursday at 3393 Peachtree St. Unit K122 at Lenox Square Mall with the festivities beginning at 7 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive free donuts. There will also be family-friendly activities for customers to enjoy.

“This is years in the making,” said Calvin Waters. “Alvin and I used to live in LA, and it was always a dream of ours to bring Randy’s Donuts to Atlanta. One day, I reached out to Mark Kelegian, the owner of Randy’s Donuts, and we talked extensively about bringing the shop to Atlanta.”

Four words that have been echoed in pop culture since 2002: “Holy Moly Donut Shop,” expressed by popular actor Mike Epps in Ice Cube’s hit movie, “Friday After Next.”

“Sometimes, we say it’s the donut from “Iron Man” and some people can’t grasp it. When we show them the picture, they say ‘Holy Moly Donut Shop,’“ Calvin Waters said.

Alvin Waters says opening the new location with his brother is a special accomplishment.

“It’s surreal,” Alvin Waters said. “This is something that has been many years in the making. Our expectations are high. Since this is the first location opening on the East Coast, we want to make sure the customer has a great experience. We’re looking forward to it.”

There has been a lot of excitement building in the Atlanta community and on social media ahead of Thursday’s soft opening.

“The anticipation for people to taste it, we want to make sure we meet all expectations,” he said. “We want to meet the hype and excitement. It’s a pop cultural thing. We’re proud that everybody wants to be affiliated with the brand.”

Brothers Alvin (left) and Calvin Waters (right) outside Randy's Donuts (Alvin and Calvin Waters)

The Waters brothers say they also have Randy’s Donuts merchandise coming soon.

You can find them on social media at @twinalvincalvin and @randysdonutsatlanta1.