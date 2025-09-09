Tucker council gives initial approval for new Town Green in entertainment district

TUCKER, GA — Plans to add a new “Tucker Town Green” to the city’s entertainment district have won initial approval from the city council.

The proposal would allow visitors to purchase drinks from restaurants with liquor licenses and carry them throughout parts of the district, including along Main Street and First Avenue. Community Development Director Courtney Smith said the goal is to create a lively community space.

“You can leave that establishment with your adult beverage, walk down Main Street, walk down First Avenue, go to the Town Green, sit on the tables and chairs, listen to a band that might be performing,” Smith explained.

Council members raised some questions about where open containers would be permitted, but there was no opposition to the measure. The proposal will come up for another vote at the council’s next meeting on September 22.

The Town Green is scheduled to open in mid-November.