TSA advises holiday travelers to avoid wrapped gifts in carry-on bags

ATLANTA — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding holiday travelers to avoid packing wrapped presents in their carry-on luggage as they head through airport security.

TSA officials say wrapped gifts often need to be opened at security checkpoints so officers can inspect them for prohibited or smuggled items. Carter Langston with the TSA says that can be disappointing for both travelers and officers. “It’s really heartbreaking at the checkpoint when our officers have to unwrap a gift that’s perfectly wrapped,” Langston said.

TSA agent Natalie says travelers can help avoid that situation by placing wrapped gifts in checked luggage or using gift bags that can be easily inspected. “So we’re able to slightly take a look inside if there’s anything fragile, then just unwrapping it so we don’t damage anything and mess up how the wrapping paper looks,” she said.

TSA recommends travelers either pack wrapped gifts in checked bags or wait to wrap presents until they reach their destination to help speed up the screening process and prevent damage to holiday packages.