Tropical Storm watch issued for parts of Georgia

ATLANTA — Hurricane Milton could be an “extremely life-threatening situation,” according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update.

Overnight, the storm weakened some to a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph sustained wind. At one point yesterday, Milton was the fifth strongest storm on record in the Atlantic basin with winds of 180 mph.

Most all of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under either a Tropical Storm Warning or a Hurricane Warning. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, parts of coastal Georgia are under a Tropical Storm Watch.



