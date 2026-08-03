Tree knocks out power, forces DeKalb elementary students to relocate on first day of school

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The first day of school was interrupted Monday at a DeKalb County elementary school after a large tree fell nearby and caused a power outage.

The incident happened near Sagamore Hills Elementary School.

The DeKalb County School District says students and staff are being transported to nearby Lakeside High School while crews work to restore power. District officials say they are in regular contact with Georgia Power as they wait to learn when electricity will be restored.

Georgia Power’s outage map showed about 127 customers without power in the area surrounding Sagamore Hills Elementary. As of Monday morning, there was no estimated time for power to be restored.

The school district says parents can expect updates throughout the school day.