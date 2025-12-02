Travel Tuesday brings new discounts on flights, hotels and cruises

ATLANTA — Cyber Monday may be over, but the holiday deals continue with Travel Tuesday, as airlines, cruise lines, and hotels roll out promotions aimed at travelers planning trips for next year.

Kathy Nastro with Going.com says shoppers should do their homework before booking. “Be selective, and I encourage you to look for things starting at roughly 40% off and up,” she said.

She notes that even if travelers don’t find a deal on Tuesday, more opportunities are coming with the low travel season in January and parts of February.

Nastro also recommends paying close attention to blackout dates before making a purchase. She says travelers should enter the day with clear ideas about the type of trip they want to take.

“Come with a little bit of homework of what type of trip that you want for the year heading into 2026,” she said, adding that deep discounts for winter holiday travel are unlikely. She suggests looking instead at summer or spring break options.

Nastro warns that not every offer is a bargain and advises shoppers to be selective as they navigate the latest round of travel deals.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.