Trader Joes planning to open store in Peachtree City

Trader joe’s is planning to open 30 new stores, according to a posting on its website.

The new locations will span 17 states.

A new location is set to open in Peachtree City at 258 City Circle.

The grocery store is expected to open sometime later this year.

An announcement on the website says, “we’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Peachtree City, GA. We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program."