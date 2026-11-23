Too much screen time by parents could affect children’s language skills, new research finds

ATLANTA — A new study suggests that parents who spend more time on their smartphones may be affecting their children’s language development.

Research published in JAMA Pediatrics examined more than 700 children ages 5 to 7 in Norway and found that children whose parents frequently used smartphones experienced slower growth in language skills.

The findings suggest that increased smartphone use among parents can reduce regular social interactions that are important for children’s language and brain development.

Early childhood education advocate and teacher John Michael Nix says interactions between parents and children play an important role in developing communication skills.

“Peer to peer, and child to adult interactions are missing and we’re seeing it affect language and emotional development in early education,” Nix said.

Nix says he has also noticed an increase in the number of children who need additional support with language development.

“I’ve seen a drastic increase in students that are in speech therapy or support services because their language development is not there,” Nix said.

The research also highlights concerns about children’s own screen time. Other studies have found that children who spend more time using screens experience higher rates of socio-emotional, behavioral and mental health problems.

Nix says limiting technology exposure is particularly important during early childhood.

“0 to 3 especially should have very very limited exposure to technology because their brains are still developing,” Nix said.

Major health organizations recommend avoiding screen exposure entirely for children younger than 18 months.

While technology can provide educational benefits, Nix says it should not take the place of direct communication between parents and their children.

“Technology has its place as an educational tool, but we have to be wary of letting it replace human interactions,” Nix said.

He encourages parents to make time for simple conversations and face-to-face interactions with their children throughout the day.

“Just take a few minutes, just talk to your child, make eye contact. It’s very easy moments that you can take advantage of,” Nix said.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.