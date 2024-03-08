Today is last day for early voting in Georgia presidential primary

ATLANTA — If you planned on early voting in the presidential primary, you are running out of time.

Friday is the last day you can early vote. Keep in mind only those running for president are the only ones on the ballot. Voters will head back to the polls on May 21 for local and state races.

Early voting hours are today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Unlike Election Day, you do not have to vote at an assigned polling location during early voting. You may vote at any early voting location within your county. You will need to show one of seven forms of photo ID to vote in person.

Election Day is on Tuesday, March 12.

