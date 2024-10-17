T.I.’s 19-year-old son arrested in Dunwoody over failure to appear warrant

King Harris Investigators said King Harris pulled out in front of a Dunwoody police officer as they were coming out of a gas station, nearly hitting the officer’s cruiser. (PHOTO: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The 19-year-old son of Atlanta rapper and actor T.I. was arrested earlier this week in Dunwoody.

The officer then turned on their lights, turned the car around, and pulled over the BMW that Harris was driving.

As the officer spoke to Harris, they noticed he had a gun on his hip, so the officer asked him to put his hands on the steering wheel.

As the officer was checking out Harris’ information, they learned that he was wanted in Pickens County for failure to appear.

“I informed Mr. Harris that I would need to speak with him outside and opened the driver-side door. Mr. Harris was cooperative, and I removed the firearm from his hip with no issue. I then had Mr. Harris step out of the vehicle and I detained him by placing handcuffs on him. I escorted Mr. Harris to my patrol vehicle, conducted a pat down, and placed him into the rear of my vehicle,” the arresting officer said in the incident report.

Two other people were also in the car. The officer had them both get out and the officer found two little baggies with marijuana on them.

Harris was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

One of the other people in the car was cited for marijuana possession but was not arrested.



