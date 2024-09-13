Tickets to attend celebration of life for Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan sold out in hours

PANDORA SXSW AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 19: Rich Homie Quan performs onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 19, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for PANDORA Media) (Rachel Murray)

ATLANTA — Hours after the Celebration of Life for Atlanta rap legend Rich Homie Quan was announced, tickets open for the public to attend were sold out.

The celebration of life is scheduled for Sept. 17 at World Changers Church International located at 2500 Burdett Rd. in College Park. The rapper, whose real name was Dequantes Lamar, died on Sept. 5 at age of 34 after his girlfriend found him unresponsive inside their southwest Atlanta home.

Public viewing is open to fans from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Just hours after tickets were made available on Friday morning, it was announced that tickets sold out.

According to the website for Rich Homie Quan’s celebration of life, there is a time block for viewing before the home going ceremony is set to begin. The doors are set to close at 10 a.m.

For those who are planning to attend, here is important information to remember:

Please note: no recording allowed inside the world changers church international during any portion of Quan’s celebration of life. This will be strictly enforced. Again, re-entry will be prohibited (sorry)!!! All tickets are non-transferable. Dress code: casual attire/business-type attire that is respectful & please no rip t-shirts! Parking: please park in the lot located on Pleasant Hill Rd. SW directly across the street from World Changers. — Rich Homie Quan Celebration of Life website

Anyone still interested in showing respects to Rich Homie Quan can register to join a waitlist.

He first burst onto the music scene around 2012 with the release of his first mixtape, “I Go In on Every Song.” The beloved rapper released several mixtapes and hits throughout his career.

After releasing the song “Typa Way,” Rich Homie Quan gained popularity around the country. He was previously a part of the music group Rich Gang with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug.

According to close friend and collaborator iAmCompton, Rich Homie Quan was like “a brother” and they have been close for nearly 10 years.

“I woke up to the news and hoped it was fake. I called up his pops and he said, ‘Compton, I lost my son.’ That’s what hurts me the most is hearing him say that,” rapper iAmCompton previously told WSB Radio.

Rich Homie Quan is known for songs “Walk Thru,” “Flex Ooh Ooh Ooh,” “My Hitta,” “Lifestyle” with Young Thug, “She Ain’t Goin,” Right Back” with DJ Drama and Jeezy, “Ride Out,” “Say a Prayer” with Gucci Mane, “Show ‘Em How to Do It,” “Make Me Something” with T.I., Young Dro, Spodee and Shad Da God, “Replay,” “Changed,” “Gamble,” “Finesse” with Jim Jones, “Celebrate” with Da Baby, and more.

He released his only album titled, “Rich in Spirit” in 2018.

On Tuesday, an incident report was released by officials. The cause and manner of death are still pending, but investigators do not suspect foul play.

People all over the country have made tributes and posts on social media for Rich Homie Quan.