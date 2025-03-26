Ticket prices increase as March Madness heads to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Fans hoping to catch March Madness action in Atlanta this weekend will have to pay a premium. With two Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams Auburn and Ole Miss advancing to the Sweet 16, ticket prices for the South Regional at State Farm Arena have skyrocketed.

According to ticketing and technology company Victory Live, the average resale price for a ticket now hovers around $940 on the secondary market. Prices have surged by more than $400 since Auburn and Ole Miss secured their spots in the regional round.

Both schools have a strong alumni presence in the Atlanta area, fueling local demand and pushing prices higher.

On Friday night, Ole Miss will face Michigan State in Game One, followed by Auburn taking on Michigan. The winners will meet on Sunday, with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

State Farm Arena is expected to be packed with energy as fans head to downtown Atlanta for a weekend of high stakes college basketball.