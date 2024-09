T.I. and Tiny Harris awarded $71 million in years-long court battle with doll maker

Photo of T.I., Tiny Harris and the OMG Girlz leaving a courthouse in California. (Submitted photo)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Atlanta hip-hop icon, actor and philanthropist T.I. and his wife, legendary singer and actress Tiny Harris, have been awarded more than $71.2 million in a lawsuit claiming the intellectual property rights of their music group, the OMG Girlz, were violated by a line of dolls.

A spokesperson for their attorney, B’Ivory Lamarr, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were awarded $17.8 million in the verdict and an additional $53.6 million in punitive damages.

The couple first filed their lawsuit against MGA Entertainment over their line of L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. dolls in 2020. The lawsuit claimed the dolls “infringed on the trade dress and misappropriated the name, image, and likeness of the all-female band that T.I. and Tiny formed in 2009.”

This trial was the third in a lengthy court battle aimed at resolving the intellectual property concerns.

Jurors handed over the verdict at the federal courthouse in Santa Ana, California on Monday.

The OMG Girlz include T.I. and Tiny Harris’ oldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, Bahja Rodriguez, and Breaunna Womack.

The OMG Girlz are known for popular songs “Gucci This (Gucci That),” “So Official,” and “Loverboy.”

As the couple left the federal courthouse, Tiny Harris posted a video on Instagram Live thanking the jurors.

“We did this for the city. We did this for the culture,” she said. “We couldn’t be more happy.”