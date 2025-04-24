Three Georgia Bulldogs projected as first-round picks in tonight’s NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, WI — As the NFL Draft kicks off tonight in Green Bay, all eyes are on a trio of Georgia Bulldogs expected to hear their names called early. Linebacker Jalon Walker, edge rusher Mykel Williams, and safety Malaki Starks are all projected to be first-round selections.

The University of Georgia continues to be a dominant force in the NFL talent pipeline. A recent mock draft projects that 13 Bulldogs could be selected before the draft wraps up on Saturday. While that total falls just short of UGA’s record-setting 2022 draft class, which saw 15 players selected, including five in the first round, it underscores the program’s continued national prominence.

Since 2020, Georgia leads the country in NFL Draft picks with 49 players selected, edging out perennial powerhouse Alabama by three.

Locally, the Atlanta Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in the first round and have a total of five selections in this year’s draft. With several Georgia prospects available, the possibility remains that at least one Bulldog could stay in-state.

All three projected first-rounders played under head coach Kirby Smart and were part of the Bulldogs’ dominant defensive unit, further cementing Georgia’s reputation for developing elite NFL-ready talent.