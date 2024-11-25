Thousands attend annual ‘Banksgiving’ turkey and food giveaway event in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thousands of people attended the annual “Banksgiving” turkey and food giveaway event held at the Bank Event Center off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Prominent Atlanta community leader, restaurateur and entrepreneur William Platt, his business partner Dae’Shawn Shelton along with their B.A.N.K foundation hosted the annual event ahead of Thanksgiving. Platt has always been outspoken about paying it forward to the community.

Platt and Shelton teamed up with Kroger for the event that also features family-friendly activities, health and wellness stations, and more.

Third annual Banksgiving turkey and food giveaway event (The Platt Group)

Thanksgiving Giveaway at The Bank Event Center in Atlanta (The Platt Group)

Platt is all about community, giving back and inspiring others. The native Atlantan says one of his goals is to give back and to help teach kids that they can overcome adversity and the struggles they face in life.

The acronym of the Bank is “blessing all neighborhood kids.” Platt describes himself as a “vessel” for his community.

“I’m just doing my part and my job to carry out the message and to let the kids in the inner city know I was once upon a time a neighborhood kid,” he said. “If I could do it, they can. I came through the struggle. You must put God first and you must stay prayed up.”

Growing up in Atlanta, Platt says his family instilled important values in him, especially paying it forward.

“For me, it’s all about impact over income,” he said. “I was a neighborhood kid from the West Side, so my goal for our foundation is to bless neighborhood kids. This time of year has always been about family and community. With groceries being so high, we want to ensure families don’t have to worry about food insecurity on Thanksgiving.”

Platt owns multiple businesses and five restaurants including Rosie’s Coffee Café franchises, and The Vault Hidden Inside the Bank. He is also the co-owner of Restaurant 10 Bar & Grill.

He says having the annual Thanksgiving turkey and food giveaway at The Bank is “a blessing.”

Attendees also received a free health and wellness screening check-up.

“When it comes to mental and physical health, a lot of low-income families don’t always get the access and care they need, so we wanted to provide that as well. We are honored to serve our community this weekend at the Bank event center,” said Platt.

Officials also provided HIV/STD testing awareness, Progress Place (MH Provider), TCAD Suicide Prevention, TCAD Peer Assisted School Transition Project, GA Counterdrug Task force, and Outreach.

“Food security and health are impacting many urban communities in need right now. We are thankful to be able to provide both,” said Shelton.

Here is a video of a previous Thanksgiving giveaway where thousands attended:



