These are the states that the most people are moving to – see where Georgia stands (File Photo) (Pexels)

ATLANTA — Americans are on the move and who better to tell us where they are going than a company that is helping them get to where they are going – U-Haul.

The moving company has compiled a list of states that have seen the most growth over the last year, based on the number of residents who have rented their equipment.

“U-Haul calculates growth states by each state’s net gain (or loss) of one-way equipment from customer transactions in a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer and U-Box moving container transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada,” the company said in a news release.

For the sixth time in eight years, Texas topped the list of biggest growth, U-Haul said.

So where did Georgia rank on the list? The Peach State came in at No. 18 for 2023. That’s down 10 spots from No. 8 in 2022 based on U-Haul’s data.

“Migration to states in the Southeast and Southwest is still very pronounced. Demand for one-way equipment out of certain markets in the Northeast, Midwest and West Coast mirrors what we have seen during recent moving cycles,” said John ‘J.T.’ Taylor, U-Haul’s International President.

The states that saw the biggest net losses were California, Michigan, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York, U-Haul said.

