Therapy dogs bring comfort to Emory community after CDC shooting

ATLANTA — Following last week’s deadly shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, therapy dogs have been making special visits to Emory University and Emory University Hospital to offer comfort to those affected.

Volunteers from Happy Tails Pet Therapy were invited by Emory staff to help bring smiles and relief to employees processing the tragedy. Leah Hall, president of the organization’s board of directors, said it was “an incredible honor” to help.

“We can provide even just the smallest amount of comfort for someone on maybe their hardest day, simply with our animal that lives inside of our own home,” Hall said. “No matter what, even if they’re visiting with them for an hour or just a few minutes, they’re able to just kind of forget everything else going on in their day and just enjoy petting this animal.”

Hall says interacting with a dog can help people release pent-up emotions and relax. She recalled one visitor who became emotional upon seeing the dogs, finally able to let those feelings out after several tough days.

Happy Tails Pet Therapy has been serving the Atlanta community for more than 30 years. Hall said it’s rewarding to see how much comfort the animals can bring. “I swear sometimes the animals can sense it and know they’re needed,” she said.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story