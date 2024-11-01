Thanksgiving giveaways, collections and events happening in metro Atlanta

Target Thanksgiving FILE PHOTO: Target is the latest retailer to offer an economical Thanksgiving dinner. (Alexander Raths/Alexander Raths - stock.adobe.co)

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving weeks away, there are many people planning on gathering with family and friends to celebrate the holiday together.

While many plan to cook and prepare Thanksgiving dinner, the Atlanta Community Food Bank estimates one in eight Georgians are food insecure, including one in five children.

Here are several organizations and businesses collecting and distributing food to those in need in the metro Atlanta area for the holiday.

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office 4th annual Thanksgiving food giveaway

WHAT: The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is holding their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway to help provide food to families in need.

WHERE: The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds located at 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Lawrenceville.

WHEN: Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Giving Thanks, Giving Back Thanksgiving Drive:

WHAT: David Weekley Homes is holding a drop-off collection of food and beverages and a donation day of frozen turkeys.

WHERE: The collection will be held at the David Weekley Homes Division Office located at 100 Mansell Ct. East, Ste. 100 in Roswell.

WHEN: Collection will be held on Mondays - Fridays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Turkey Donation Day will be held at the Division Office Parking Lot on Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thanksgiving Grocery Bag Giveaway

WHAT: The Joy of Faith Christian Ministries is sponsoring a distribution of grocery bags packed with food for anyone in need. The grocery bags are free while supplies last. Officials say a scheduled pickup time is required and those interested must register.

WHERE: 1901 Montreal Rd. #134 in Tucker

WHEN: Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. - Noon

City of South Fulton Annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

WHAT: Officials will provide those in need with family meal bag giveaways.

WHERE: Welcome All Park and Multipurpose Facility at 4255 Will Lee Rd. in College Park

WHEN: Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry:

WHAT: The annual Choices for Kids Thanksgiving mobile food pantry will provide families experiencing food insecurity with healthy foods to eat during the Thanksgiving holiday.

WHERE: Atlanta Technical College located at 1560 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW in Atlanta

WHEN: Nov. 23. (Time TBD)

“Carving Memories” Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

WHAT: The first-annual Thanksgiving Giveaway drive-thru event sponsored by Councilwoman Keosha B. Bell will feature food giveaways, music, and more for families to enjoy. Families can grab a turkey, fresh produce and holiday dinner essentials while supplies last, officials said. The event is exclusively for South Fulton residents.

WHERE: Burdett Park Gym located at 2945 Burdnett Rd. in College Park.

WHEN: Nov. 23 from Noon - 3 p.m.