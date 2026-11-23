Thanksgiving dinner prices rise for the first time since 2022

ATLANTA — Families preparing for Thanksgiving may notice a higher grocery bill this year as turkey prices and fuel costs push up the price of a traditional holiday meal.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people has increased 6% from last year, reaching $58.63.

This marks the first time since 2022 that Americans have seen an increase in the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal.

Turkey prices are among the biggest contributors to the increase. The Farm Bureau’s annual survey found that a 16-pound turkey costs an average of $23.68 this year, compared to $21.50 last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that the wholesale price of a whole frozen turkey hen will average $1.76 per pound this year, a 29% increase from last year.

While turkey prices have climbed, some Thanksgiving side dishes are slightly less expensive.

A one-pound vegetable tray featuring carrots and celery costs 5 cents less than last year, while a 16-ounce bag of frozen peas is 4 cents cheaper.

For families planning to make pumpkin pie, pie crust prices have decreased, but canned pumpkin pie filling is more expensive this year.

Some grocery stores are offering holiday deals to attract customers, giving shoppers an opportunity to compare prices before purchasing their Thanksgiving ingredients.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.