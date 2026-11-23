Teen girl shot during fight outside Target near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — A 15-year-old is in custody after a fight involving teenagers led to a shooting outside a Target store near Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta.

According to police, the incident began when a group of teenagers started fighting inside the parking garage outside the store.

During the altercation, police say a 15-year-old pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking a 17-year-old girl.

Officers located the 15-year-old running from the scene and arrested him nearby.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to Grady Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say she is expected to recover.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.