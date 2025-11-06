Task force to hear findings from landmark reparations report on slavery and Jim Crow

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A task force studying reparations for Black residents in Fulton County meets Thursday evening to hear the findings of a long-awaited report detailing the ongoing impact of slavery and systemic racism.

Researchers, lawyers, and an economist have spent years compiling what’s known as the “Harm Report,” which examines the damage and legacy of slavery and the Jim Crow era. The report includes at least nine areas of study, such as racialized eminent domain, convict leasing, hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan, racial terror, and unequal distribution of government resources.

The Fulton County Reparations Task Force, formed four years ago, is one of only a few in the nation to directly fund research aimed at quantifying the historical and economic harm suffered by Black residents.

The task force’s goal is to develop policy recommendations for the Board of Commissioners designed to help revitalize and stabilize Fulton County’s Black and African American communities.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center, where members will hear the researchers’ conclusions and discuss potential next steps.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.