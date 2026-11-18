SUV crashes into fire truck responding to another accident on I-20, driver killed

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A 32-year-old driver is dead after an SUV crashed into the back of a DeKalb County fire truck Wednesday morning along Interstate 20.

The crash happened on I-20 eastbound near Turner Hill Road, where DeKalb County Fire Rescue crews were responding to an earlier accident.

Fire officials say Engine 14 was parked at the scene with its emergency lights activated to protect first responders working along the interstate.

An SUV struck the rear of the fire engine, with the impact leaving the vehicle wedged underneath the truck.

Crash on I-20 at Turner Hill leaves 1 dead

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Jamie Haith, was initially trapped inside the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No firefighters were injured in the crash.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to investigate Haith’s death.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.