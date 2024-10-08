Superstar singer Usher reschedules Florida shows ahead of Hurricane Milton

The Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame Honors Usher ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: Usher speaks during the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images) (Derek White/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta superstar Usher has postponed three of his upcoming shows on his Usher: Past Present Future tour in Florida due to Hurricane Milton.

The multi-Grammy award winner and R&B superstar announced on his social media page that he is rescheduling his upcoming October shows at the Kaseya Center in Miami until December due to the state of emergency in Florida.

“Everyone’s safety and well-being remain my top priority and I’d rather celebrate with you all at a time when you can get to and from the show safely. Praying for everyone affected by this natural disaster. Florida, stay safe. I will see you soon,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, Usher headlined Super Bowl 59 in Las Vegas.

He is best known for countless groundbreaking hits including “Yeah,” Lovers and Friends” and “Sex Beat” each featuring Atlanta hip-hop icons Ludacris and Lil Jon, “Love in this Club Remix” with icons Lil Wayne and Beyonce, “U Got it Bad,” “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Nice and Slow,” “My Boo” with Alicia Keys, “U Remind Me,” “Confessions Part II,” “Climax,” and many more.

He has won multiple awards and has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide.