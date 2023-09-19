Superintendent looks to transform Clayton County schools, communities

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Drastic safety changes are coming to a local school district.

Clayton County Schools’ superintendent responded to tough questions Tuesday.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the ‘Editorial Breakfast’ with Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith.

During an open conversation Tuesday morning with the media, Smith admitted they’ve struggled with academics.

But he says the first priority is safety. So far this school year, he says it’s working, following the implementation of a new clear bag policy and weapons detection system.

“Kids have to come home safe. It means nothing to have a 4.0 if you’re being bullied every day or in danger of your life,” Smith said.

During a forum last week, Smith spoke directly to students and issued a warning to anyone who may cause disruptions, are found with a weapon, or are caught fighting: “You act a fool in Clayton County Public Schools and you will be virtual.”

Smith adds that the tough love approach will now also apply to parents, and he will soon have another forum to discuss those expectations.

“No more coming on campus [and] treating our staff, treating our teachers any kind of way. We have to make certain our community understands that the school environment is sacred,” Smith explained.

©2023 Cox Media Group