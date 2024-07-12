Stuff the Bus 2024: Join WSB-TV as we collect school supplies on Saturday, July 27

ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2, The Family 2 Family Project and The Children’s Restoration Network (CRN) announce the return of Stuff the Bus (#StuffTheBus).

WSB-TV and CRN are proud to continue a 21-year partnership dedicated to providing local students living in foster care and group homes with new backpacks filled with age-appropriate school supplies.

Stuff the Bus donations will be collected from the community 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at eight metro Atlanta locations.

“No child should start the school year without the supplies they need to succeed,” said Condace Pressley, Director of Community and Public Affairs at WSB-TV Channel 2. “The first day of school is critical to a student’s success and we are grateful for every donation. Together, as community, we can make a big difference in the lives of students in North Georgia.”

Donors will find a yellow school bus with a #Stuff the Bus banner at these 8 Family 2 Family underwriter locations:

Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144

American Signature Furniture: 3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094

Delta Community Credit Union: 3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339

Kroger: 1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067

Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311

Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033

WHAT TO DONATE:

New youth and adult backpacks

Pencils, pens, markers, crayons, mechanical pencils

Planners

Erasers and rulers

Small calculators

Spiral notebooks

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Pencil sharpeners and boxes

Pocket folders and three ring binders

Index cards

Safety scissors

Channel 2 Action News covers the campaign throughout the day on Saturday. Viewers can also follow the station’s coverage on wsbtv.com, its Facebook page, on Twitter (Hashtag: #StufftheBus), and Instagram.

The Children’s Restoration Network

Children’s Restoration Network, or CRN, was founded in 1993 to address the lack of services for homeless children. Today the nonprofit works with more than one hundred shelters and group homes in nineteen counties. CRN’s programs are specifically designed to provide the mothers and children we serve with physical, academic, and emotional support to help them build brighter futures and ease their transition through homelessness.

