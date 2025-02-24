Study shows just 5 minutes of light exercise a day can significantly lower dementia risk

workout equipment Gym (Bartolotti Media)
By Ashley Simmons and WSB Radio News Staff

A new study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health reveals that even a small amount of physical activity can have a profound impact on dementia risk.

According to the research, just 35 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise each week is linked with a 41% reduction in the likelihood of developing dementia over a four-year period.

For every additional 30 minutes of physical activity per week, researchers observed a further 4% decline in risk.

To learn more visit John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

