Study shows Americans who move out of state they were born in have better health

ATLANTA — A new study suggests that Americans who move out of the state that they were born in to other areas of the country have better health.

Researchers found that people who stay in their birth state have a higher risk for a number of issues, including vision and hearing problems, physical weakness and cognitive impairment.

The study also shows that the people who stayed had a 22% higher chance of disability.

Researchers analyzed 10 years worth of data on 5.5 million older adults in the U.S. for the study.