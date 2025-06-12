Study: A little extra weekend sleep can help teens reduce anxiety

By WSB Radio News Staff

A new study suggests teenagers don’t need to oversleep on weekends to make up for weekday sleep loss, just a little extra rest can make a difference.

Published by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the study found that teens who sleep two additional hours on weekends compared to weekdays report fewer symptoms of anxiety. However, researchers also found that sleeping significantly more than normal on weekends may have the opposite effect, leading to increased anxiety levels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teenagers should get 8 to 10 hours of sleep per night, but only 23% of American teens meet that recommendation.

The study shows that a small amount of extra weekend sleep may help reduce anxiety in teens.

