Students from KSU have new affordable way to get to school

CobbLinc bus

By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Students from Kennesaw State University have a new, affordable way to get to school.

With a student ID card, KSU students can ride CobbLinc for free.

Students can ride between the Marietta and Kennesaw campuses through the rapid 10 line, and routes 40 and 45.

On Cobb County’s website, it says of the program, "Whether you’re heading to an off-campus job, meeting friends at the mall, or exploring all that Kennesaw and Marietta have to offer, CobbLinc is now your ticket to freedom and flexibility."

