Street near North Paulding High School to be renamed in honor of crash survivor

Doctors said Kendall Thomas would never get out of a wheelchair, but the teen is proving them wrong.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A street near North Paulding High School is being renamed in honor of a former student who survived being hit by a car near the campus more than four years ago.

Kendall Thomas was struck by a vehicle outside North Paulding High School and spent eight months in the hospital recovering from a brain injury.

Thomas was honored during a church service last weekend at Turner Chapel A.M.E. in Marietta, where her pastor praised her recovery.

“She has made a remarkable recovery. She’s our walking miracle, a living breathing miracle,” the pastor said.

The pastor also spoke about the street being renamed in Thomas’ honor.

“Kendall has a whole street!” he said. “I said Kendall look at you.”

School officials and Thomas’ family are expected to join her Friday morning for the street renaming ceremony.

The street will officially be renamed in Thomas’ honor more than four years after the crash.