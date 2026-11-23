Stone Mountain man sentenced to life in deadly revenge shooting outside gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A Stone Mountain man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for a 2024 shooting outside a gas station that left one man dead and two bystanders injured.

A DeKalb County jury found 34-year-old Michael Deon Pumphrey guilty of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and firearm charges in connection with the shooting.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in October 2024 at a gas station in the 1200 block of Panola Road in Stone Mountain.

Detectives say Pumphrey drove to the gas station and opened fire, killing 21-year-old Jahsir McClean.

Two bystanders, including a security guard and a woman sitting in her car, were also shot and injured.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office described the incident as a revenge shooting after investigators learned that McClean had shot Pumphrey during an argument two years earlier.

Following his conviction, Pumphrey was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus an additional 55 years to serve.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.