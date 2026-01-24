State officials warn approaching storm could be Georgia’s worst ice event since 2014

ATLANTA — Georgia emergency officials say the winter storm expected to move into the state this weekend could be the most significant ice storm Georgia has seen since 2014, the year of the historic “Snowmageddon.”

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency says freezing rain is expected to fall Saturday night, which could lead to ice forming on roads, trees, and power lines across parts of the state.

State leaders say ice storms pose a unique and dangerous threat, often leading to hazardous travel conditions and widespread power outages.

Officials note that the 2014 ice storm exposed major challenges across Georgia, prompting changes in how agencies prepare for severe winter weather.

Since then, groups including the Georgia Department of Transportation and other state partners have adjusted planning and response strategies to better address the impacts of ice.

Officials urge residents to stay weather-aware as the storm approaches.