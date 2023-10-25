Hartsfield-Jackson’s South economy lot closes

ATLANTA — Parking at the Atlanta airport became a little more difficult this week.

The South Economy parking lot officially closed at 12:01 a.m. Monday and is no longer available for travelers.

The parking lot closing means there will be 3,000 fewer parking spaces.

Officials closed the parking lot to allow for construction of the new South Parking Deck, which will begin on Nov. 1.

The new parking deck will have seven levels and 6,700 spaces and feature ticketless entry-and-exit and a pedestrian bridge that connects to the domestic terminal.

“This structure will be two and a half football fields long and a football field and a half wide,” said Frank Rucker, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Senior Deputy General Manager for Infrastructure.

In the end, the project makes for additional -- and much-needed -- parking capacity at the world’s busiest airport. But it won’t be finished until 2026, which may cause headaches for some travelers.

“It’s just not gonna be a lot of fun,” Johnathon Hamilton told Channel 2. “It’s pretty awful getting to the airport as it is. It’s always busy and always packed.”

What are the other parking options with the South Economy lot closing? Air travelers can use the north parking facility, ATL West, ATL Select and ATL Park Ride.

Once the South Parking Deck is replaced, work will begin on demolishing and replacing the North Parking Deck.





