‘Stand with Sonya’ call for justice scheduled in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The ‘Stand With Sonya’ gathering is scheduled in Atlanta on Wednesday evening to call for justice for Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old unarmed Black woman who was shot and killed by police in her home earlier this month.

After prosecutors in Illinois released police body camera footage shooting Massey who called 911 for help, it sparked massive outrage, confusion and frustration.

According to the flyer that has circulated across social media, there is a call for “all Black women, femmes, and the people who love us to honor Sonya Massey and declare police out of our homes.”

The gathering is scheduled to take place at Troy Davis Park and Woodruff Park at 91 Peachtree St. at 6:30 p.m.

The organizers said that attendees should bring the following items: