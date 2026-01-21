Specialized technical program in Cobb County schools receive $250K grant from NAPA

COBB COUNTY, GA — Imagine a high school student who goes to math class and then goes to class to work on a car. That’s just one part of the program at Cobb County’s Innovation & Technology Academy (CITA).

The Cobb County School District and Cobb Schools Foundation has received a $250,000 investment from the National Automotive Parts Association to strengthen and modernize the automotive pathway programs.

This will give students across Cobb County the opportunity to have hands-on access to industry-grade tools, equipment, and real-world training for high-demand automotive careers.

Tiffany Barney, Executive Director of the Cobb Innovation & Technology Academy calls the gift a “game changer”.

“Providing internships, tools, being guest speakers, scholarships for students. It will really take our program to the next level,” Barney says.

The grant will ensure students have access to industry-standard tools, upgraded shop equipment, and enhanced learning environments at both the Innovation & Technology Academy (CITA) and McEachern High School.

Barney says all Cobb County students can be a part of the program, while also securing their high school diploma and even, be a part of dual enrollment with Chattahoochee Tech.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.