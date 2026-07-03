Sparklers can reach 2,000 degrees, Georgia health officials warn

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is warning residents about the dangers of fireworks as people celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Health officials say fireworks are best left to professionals and warn that even sparklers can be dangerous. Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees, which is hot enough to melt some metals.

The department is urging parents not to allow young children to handle fireworks or sparklers. Older children should only use them under close adult supervision.

Officials also advise against using fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol and recommend only using fireworks away from people, homes and flammable materials.

The Georgia Department of Public Health also recommends lighting only one firework device at a time and maintaining a safe distance after it has been lit.

Officials say both spent and unused fireworks should be soaked in water for several hours before being thrown away.

Health officials warn that sparklers can quickly ignite clothing and have caused severe burns.

More information about fireworks safety is available through the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.